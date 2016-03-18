It ain’t: It’s a mute point 

Most Americans consider our official national language to be English, and have the strong opinion that people immigrating to the United States should learn to speak our language. However, many of these same Americans don’t know how to speak their own language correctly!

Point in case: It’s a mute point WRONG!!!

Aghhh! When people say this, it makes me want to throw a Three Stooges, Curly Howard-style fit.

The point of discussion isn’t mute – it isn’t quiet, muffled or incapable of speech. It’s a moot point – meaning the point of discussion no longer matters, or has no practical meaning or value.

The right way to say it: It’s a moot point CORRECT!!!

If you want to be a true American – learn to speak your official national language correctly!